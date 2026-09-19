Delhi HC asks CPWD to act on fire safety deficiency at RML Hospital, seeks report by Sept 21

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to take steps to address a fire-safety deficiency concerning the extension of a Fire Tower lift up to the terrace level at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, against the Union of India and other authorities.

The court had earlier, on September 7, considered a status report filed by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which had identified three deficiencies, including the issue relating to access to the Fire Tower lift up to the terrace level. The report had indicated that installation and commissioning of the Fire Tower lift, if an extension was required, could take approximately six months. On September 7, the court directed the DFS to have the issue examined by a departmental committee or another appropriate-level officer and directed that the decision be communicated to the CPWD and placed before the court. The matter was thereafter listed for September 14 on a “High on Board” basis.

During the September 14 hearing, the court was informed that the Fire Department had considered the CPWD’s request for reconsideration of the deficiency concerning construction of the Fire Tower lift with access up to the terrace. According to a file noting dated September 12, the Fire Department agreed to reconsider the deficiency subject to the condition that the terrace/roof would not be used for any public activity and that access to the Fire Tower lift and ramp would remain free from obstructions.

The noting further stated that the CPWD could be directed to make provision for a false terrace/cantilever balcony, preferably along the periphery of the Fire Tower, where the lift was not extended up to the terrace level, in terms of the circular dated March 24. The Delhi government counsel informed the court that, based on the file noting and approval, the requisite communication would be issued to the CPWD the same day.

The bench directed that a copy of the communication be handed over to Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the CPWD, who would obtain instructions from the department regarding the minimum time required to provide the false terrace/cantilever balcony and carry out the necessary construction work. The High Court has now listed the matter for September 21, and directed that a status report be filed by RML Hospital in the meantime. The matter has again been ordered to be placed “High on Board.” (ANI)