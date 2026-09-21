Punjab: Sangrur youth consumes poison outside DC office, alleges harassment over drug video

A youth from Namol village in Punjab's Sangrur allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, accusing his village sarpanch and his associates of threatening and assaulting him after he posted a video related to alleged drug sales.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 11:28 IST
Punjab: Sangrur youth consumes poison outside DC office, alleges harassment over drug video
A youth from Namol village in Sangrur allegedly consumes a poisonous substance outside the DC office after accusing local functionaries of harassment over a drug-related video. (Photo/ Viral Video). Image Credit: ANI
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A youth allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Sangrur, with the man alleging that he was being harassed and threatened after posting a video related to the alleged sale of drugs in his village. The youth, identified as Jagseer Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Namol village, was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur and was later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment after his condition was reported to be serious.

According to Jagga's allegations, he had posted a video related to drugs, following which village sarpanch Sukhbir Singh and his associates allegedly threatened him with death. He claimed that although he deleted the video, the alleged threats and harassment continued. Jagga further alleged that the sarpanch came to his house and assaulted him and also removed CCTV cameras installed at the premises and took away the DVR. He also alleged that he was threatened with weapons.

"I had posted a video regarding drugs, after which the sarpanch and his associates began threatening to kill me. Even though I deleted the video, the sarpanch came to my house and beat me up," Jagga said. Jagga also alleged that he had approached the police regarding the matter but did not receive any effective response. His friend Manjinder Singh, who accompanied him to the DC office, alleged that Jagga had footage showing people purportedly selling 'chitta' in the area and that he and his family were subsequently threatened and assaulted.

The allegations have come amid heightened political focus on the drug issue in Punjab. The BJP recently launched a 13-day 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', with four simultaneous yatras planned to cover all 117 Assembly constituencies in the state. Police have said that the matter is under investigation. Sangrur SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said Jagga's statement would be recorded once doctors allow it. Police also said that a DDR had earlier been registered after he allegedly threatened suicide.

When contacted, village sarpanch Sukhbir Singh said he was not aware of the incident and would look into the matter, according to the information provided. The allegations made by Jagga against the sarpanch and others have not been independently verified. Further action is expected after police record his statement and complete their inquiry.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa has raised questions of the Bhagwant Mann government after the video went viral," Does Punjab’s drug mafia enjoy government protection? The cases coming from Sangrur, the CM’s own district, raise serious questions. Mohanjit Singh raised his voice against drugs, he alleged torture in police custody. Gulzar Singh questioned the open sale of drugs, days later, Punjab lost him. Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji promised a Nasha-Mukt Punjab. Is this your war on drugs, those who speak up suffer while the drug menace continues? Youth destroyed. Families shattered. Punjab is asking for answers," he said. (ANI)

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