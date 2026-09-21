Uttar Peadesh: Bulldozers line up at Meerut toll plaza to welcome Nitin Nabin

Ahead of BJP National President Nitin Nabin’s scheduled visit to the state on Monday, a long fleet of bulldozers has been lined up at the toll plaza on the outskirts of Meerut to welcome him. Visuals from the spot showed several brightly painted bulldozers parked in a synchronized line along the highway corridor, festooned with party flags and banners to greet the visiting leader.

Nabin will undertake a significant two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22. In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, this visit by the BJP National President holds immense significance. Nabin will lead various organisational meetings, public programmes and conferences related to election preparations in Uttar Pradesh. He will also visit historical sites and prominent temples to seek blessings, reflecting the BJP’s continued commitment to the values of service, dedication and faith.

On the first day of his visit on September 21, Nitin Nabin will arrive in Krantidhara Meerut and first pay floral tributes to the immortal martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. Thereafter, he will address a massive ‘Yuva Sammelan’ organised at the Mangalya Auditorium of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University and call upon the youth to harness their strength.

At he will address ‘Shakti Kendra Sammelan (Western Region)’ held on the same campus. Later in the day, Nabin will hold special meetings with former office-bearers, Members of Parliament, legislators and dedicated karyakartas of the Western Region to give final and precise direction to election preparations. On the second day of his visit on September 22, Nabin will hold an interaction meeting in Meerut in the morning with eminent personalities and distinguished citizens of the region. Thereafter, he will visit the historic Augharnath Temple in Meerut to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mahadev.

Upon his arrival in Saharanpur, the National President will have lunch at the residence of a BJP karyakarta. The National President’s visit to a karyakarta’s home for a meal conveys a strong message of the BJP’s great tradition of ‘Karyakarta'. In Saharanpur,he will interact with former Members of Parliament and legislators of the Western Region.

Immediately thereafter, he will hold a high-level meeting with state and regional office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and district general secretaries to deliberate extensively on the election strategy. To mark the auspicious conclusion of this historic visit, Nabin will offer prayers to Maa Bhagwati at the renowned Siddhapeeth Shakambhari Devi Temple and pray for the prosperity and peace of all citizens of the country and the continued progress of the nation, thereby providing immense strength to the organisation at the grassroots level. (ANI)