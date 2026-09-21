Rs 370 biryani row: SC seeks response from States on comedian’s plea to club FIRs

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, Haryana and Maharashtra governments on a plea filed by comedian Pranit More seeking the clubbing of two FIRs registered in different jurisdictions over allegedly objectionable and obscene remarks made during his stand-up comedy show in Gurugram.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 13:41 IST
Rs 370 biryani row: SC seeks response from States on comedian’s plea to club FIRs
Himanshu Jangra, Pranit More (Photo/instagram/@__himanshu__jangra__,@rj_pranit). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, Haryana and Maharashtra governments on a plea filed by comedian Pranit More seeking the clubbing of two FIRs registered in different jurisdictions over allegedly objectionable and obscene remarks made during his stand-up comedy show in Gurugram. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice on More’s plea seeking clubbing of the FIRs arising from the same incident.

The controversy stems from an interaction during More’s stand-up show in Gurugram involving audience member Himanshu Jangra and a woman who was also present at the show. Jangra spoke about an experience in which he had spent around Rs 370 on a plate of biryani while on a date with the woman. He then suggested that his spending should have been reciprocated by her through physical intimacy. The audience cheered as Jangra made the remarks. The allegation against More is that he allowed the exchange to continue and did not intervene or stop Jangra from making the remarks during the show.

A video clip of the interaction subsequently went viral on social media and triggered criticism over the remarks. The FIRs have been lodged against More and the two audience members under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act relating to the circulation of obscene content on social media.

The National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the incident, alleging that remarks made at More’s show glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. More has now approached the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of the two FIRs registered in different jurisdictions in connection with the controversy. The Court has sought responses from the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Maharashtra on the plea. (ANI)

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