Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary attends Gram Sansad Bihar Chapter event in Patna; outlines state growth vision

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasised the pivotal role of local governance on Monday, asserting that grassroots leaders hold the true authority in India's administrative framework while outlining a roadmap for a 'Developed Bihar' by 2037, marking 125 years of formation of the state. Addressing the Gram Sansad Bihar Chapter programme in Patna, Choudhary underscored that public policy feedback and governance strategies must originate from village-level institutions to support national growth objectives.

He said, "I believe suggestions should also emerge through the Gram Sansad. We need to discuss how Gram Sansad can advance the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' envisioned by our respected PM. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar envisioned a prosperous Bihar, and the year 2037 will mark a significant milestone for the state. We must also envision how we can make Bihar prosperous during this period.” Highlighting the strength of India's three-tier democratic structure, Choudhary challenged conventional notions of political hierarchy, arguing that local village heads carry the heaviest executive responsibilities and wield the most direct influence over community welfare.

He said, “Democracy is divided into three tiers. People often say there are three-levels powers in this country: the PM, the CM, and the DM. However, I believe that the most powerful person in this country is the 'Mukhiya' (Village Head), who holds actual authority. They possess the most power and handle the most work.” The Chief Minister also reflected on the intense nature of local politics, noting that contesting elections at the village level presents unique, localised hurdles compared to broader legislative races.

“Elections for MLAs or MPs might be easier, but the election to become a 'Mukhiya' becomes increasingly difficult as you go down to the grassroots level," Samrat Choudhary said. On Sunday, CM Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the 'Viksit Bihar: Foundation to Construction' (Viksit Bihar: Neev se Nirman tak) brainstorming session and 'Lav-Kush Pratibha Samman Samaroh' (Talent Felicitation Ceremony) by lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Bapu Sabhagar within the Samrat Ashok Convention Centre. Talented individuals who excelled in various fields were honoured at the event, which was organised by the Progressive Intellectuals Association, Bihar.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister stated that the foundation of unity for the Lav-Kush community was laid in 1994, and this unity remains intact today. He emphasised that the Lav-Kush community is not against anyone; rather, it seeks to play its role in the prosperity of Bihar and the development of the nation while moving forward with a commitment to justice. (ANI)