CISF takes over security of three ED offices in Mumbai

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday took over the security of three Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices in Mumbai. A contingent of 45 CISF personnel, 15 at each of the three ED establishments, will be providing round-the-clock security cover.

With this deployment, the CISF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is now providing security (on an Internal Security duty pattern) to 20 ED offices across the country, including the 17 ED offices already under its security cover. The three offices covered in Mumbai are ED Western Region and MBZO-II at Ceejay House, Worli, and MBZO-I at Nirman Bhavan, Mazgaon.

The regular deployment commenced under the supervision of Senior Commandant Dhiraj Kumar Singh from the force's unit, MPA Mumbai. The CISF personnel deployed at the three locations have been briefed to maintain high standards of alertness, discipline and professional conduct, with emphasis on access control, protection of the premises and prompt response to security requirements.

"With the induction of CISF security at these three locations, security arrangements( On I.S. duty pattern) at 20 ED offices across the country are now being supported by CISF," said the CISF in a statement. The force further said it will continue to ensure professional security coverage and close coordination with ED authorities at all locations under its responsibility. (ANI)