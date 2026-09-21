"Passing resolution won't resolve issue": BY Vijayendra urges Karnataka govt to find solution to Kasturirangan report concerns

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday said the state government must take the lead in finding a permanent solution to concerns surrounding the Kasturirangan report instead of merely passing a resolution against the Centre, stressing that protection of the Western Ghats must go hand in hand with safeguarding farmers and forest-fringe communities. Speaking during the special session of the Karnataka Assembly, Vijayendra said the government must strike a balance between environmental protection and the livelihood concerns of people living in and around forest areas.

“The Western Ghats must be protected, rivers must be protected and the environment must be protected. At the same time, the people living on the forest fringes, farmers and their livelihoods must also be protected. It is the responsibility of the government to strike a balance between these two objectives,” he said. Vijayendra said the special session should not be used merely to level allegations against the Union Government. Instead, it should become a platform to find a permanent solution to the concerns of the people of Karnataka.

“Passing a resolution and sending it to the Centre will not resolve the issue. We must consider what will happen before the NGT. The judicial process will also have to be faced. Therefore, the State Government must move forward with complete preparation,” he said. Vijayendra argued that the satellite survey forming the basis of the Kasturirangan proposal dates back several years. Land use and ground realities have changed significantly since then. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to rely solely on old satellite data as the final basis for decisions affecting people’s lives.

“We need to physically verify what an arecanut plantation is, what is a mango plantation, what is agricultural land, what is actual forest, and where the settlements are located. Decisions affecting people’s lives should not be taken without a physical survey,” he said. Vijayendra demanded that survey-number-level ESA maps be prepared for all 1,476 villages falling under the Kasturirangan area and that these maps be made available to the public in Kannada.

The Revenue and Forest Departments should jointly conduct a physical survey with the participation of Gram Panchayats and local elected representatives. Special Gram Sabhas should be held in every affected village to record the views of the people. This information should form part of the State Government’s objections, he said. It would not be possible to complete such a large-scale survey and prepare all the necessary documentation within the October 25 deadline. Therefore, the State Government should appoint a competent legal team before the NGT and seek at least one year’s time, Vijayendra suggested.

“Seek time, conduct a physical survey, prepare an alternative map, obtain resolutions from the Gram Sabhas and formulate clear measures to protect people’s livelihoods. Subsequently, submit a comprehensive report before the NGT,” he said. Vijayendra demanded that pending applications under Bagair Hukum and Section 94A be examined and disposed of within a fixed timeframe to address the concerns of people living on forest fringes.

He also called for the formation of a separate task force to resolve disputes relating to forest and revenue boundaries. Vijayendra said the government should take seriously complaints that people living on forest fringes are being subjected to unnecessary harassment by forest officials.

“People are facing conflict with wild animals. At the same time, a situation of conflict with forest officials has also emerged. There are complaints that people face difficulties even when bringing firewood for funerals or constructing toilets. The Chief Minister has said that he will ‘tighten the nuts and bolts’ of officials. Now, that statement must be translated into action,” he said. Vijayendra questioned the message being sent when the government says it will not politicise the Kasturirangan issue, while ruling-party MLAs and ministers are simultaneously conducting padayatras with the people.

“Do not turn people’s anxiety into a political programme. Instead, work towards solving their problems,” he said. In conclusion, Vijayendra said, “The Western Ghats must be protected. The forest-fringe villages must be protected. The lives and livelihoods of the people there must be protected. Development must also take place. Instead of merely passing a resolution and washing its hands of the issue, the State Government must act immediately.” (ANI)