FAA halts some US east coast flights due to communication issues

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 20:59 IST
FAA halts some US east coast flights due to communication issues

​The ​Federal Aviation Administration ‌said Monday ​it is temporarily halting ‌some incoming flights into Newark Liberty, Philadelphia and Teterboro, New Jersey ‌airports due to air ‌traffic control communications issues.

The issue is tied to some ⁠frequencies ​at ⁠a Philadelphia air traffic control facility. ⁠FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said ​more than 300 flights ⁠at Newark and Philadelphia, or ⁠about 15%, ​had been delayed. Newark is a ⁠major United Airlines hub, while Philadelphia ⁠is ⁠an American Airlines hub.

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