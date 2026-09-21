FAA halts some US east coast flights due to communication issues

​The ​Federal Aviation Administration ‌said Monday ​it is temporarily halting ‌some incoming flights into Newark Liberty, Philadelphia and Teterboro, New Jersey ‌airports due to air ‌traffic control communications issues.

The issue is tied to some ⁠frequencies ​at ⁠a Philadelphia air traffic control facility. ⁠FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said ​more than 300 flights ⁠at Newark and Philadelphia, or ⁠about 15%, ​had been delayed. Newark is a ⁠major United Airlines hub, while Philadelphia ⁠is ⁠an American Airlines hub.