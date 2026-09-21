FAA halts some US east coast flights due to communication issues
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it is temporarily halting some incoming flights into Newark Liberty, Philadelphia and Teterboro, New Jersey airports due to air traffic control communications issues.
The issue is tied to some frequencies at a Philadelphia air traffic control facility. FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said more than 300 flights at Newark and Philadelphia, or about 15%, had been delayed. Newark is a major United Airlines hub, while Philadelphia is an American Airlines hub.