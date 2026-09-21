Delhi HC appoints DHJS Reetesh Singh as Registrar General

According to an order issued by the Delhi High Court on September 21, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has been pleased to appoint Singh as Registrar General on deputation with effect from September 22.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 20:52 IST
Delhi HC appoints DHJS Reetesh Singh as Registrar General
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has appointed Reetesh Singh, an officer of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service presently serving as Principal Secretary (Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs), Government of NCT of Delhi, as the new Registrar General of the High Court. According to an order issued by the Delhi High Court on September 21, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has been pleased to appoint Singh as Registrar General on deputation with effect from September 22.

Singh will succeed Arun Bhardwaj, who was serving as Registrar General of the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the High Court Bench. Bhardwaj, along with six other judicial officers, took the oath as a judge of the Delhi High Court on Monday. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justice Arun Bhardwaj and Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary and Dinesh Bhatt at a swearing-in ceremony held at the High Court premises.

Bhardwaj had been serving as the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, and official court records issued during his tenure carried his designation as Registrar General. With the appointment of Singh, the administrative position of Registrar General will now be filled following Bhardwaj’s elevation to the Bench.

The High Court’s latest appointments have also taken its working strength to 50 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60. Justice Bhardwaj has been appointed as an additional judge of the High Court. (ANI)

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