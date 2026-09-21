Satyam Mishra assumes charge as Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust 

Satyam Mishra, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Council, formally assumed charge on Monday. Prior to assuming charge, Satyam Mishra and his family visited the Baba Kalbhairav ​​Temple, the Kotwal of Shri Kashi.

He then visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, visited Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath, and received his blessings after performing the rituals. Officials and staff of the Temple Trust and the Special Area Development Council were present at the inauguration. After assuming charge, Chief Executive Officer Satyam Mishra introduced himself to the officers and staff present and accepted everyone's greetings.

On this occasion, he stressed working in coordination with the officials and staff to prioritise the convenience of devotees, easy darshan, quality of arrangements and work in accordance with the dignity of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Earlier, Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with great devotion, joy, and traditional religious rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on September 5. The temple was illuminated with the devotion and divine aura of Lord Shri Krishna.

The atmosphere in the temple premises was filled with devotion, with chanting of the Vedic mantras, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of "Jai Shri Krishna" and "Har Har Mahadev." On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the temple trust's scholars performed the ritualistic worship and anointment. On this occasion, the Abhishekam of Lord Laddu Gopal with a Dakshinavarti conch, Panchamrit Abhishekam, and Shodashopachar Pujan were performed in accordance with Vedic traditions.

The Lord was adorned with new clothes and attractive adornments, and special Aarti and Bhog were offered. This festival, organised at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, became a wonderful example of the eternal spiritual tradition, devotion, faith and cultural coordination of Kashi. (ANI)