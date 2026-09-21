UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences
British prosecutors said on Monday they had charged a 65-year-old man with genocide-related offences allegedly committed during the 1994 Rwanda Tutsi killings.
British prosecutors said on Monday they had charged a 65-year-old man with genocide-related offences allegedly committed during the 1994 Rwanda Tutsi killings.
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