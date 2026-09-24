CBI arrests Abhishek Kumar, kingpin wanted in Mahadev Betting App Case

The CBI arrested Abhishek Kumar, an alleged kingpin and wanted accused in the Mahadev Online Betting App scam, after he arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 19:46 IST
CBI arrests Abhishek Kumar, kingpin wanted in Mahadev Betting App Case
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhishek Kumar, one of the kingpins and wanted accused in the Mahadev Online Betting App Scam. He was arrested immediately after his arrival from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. As per the official release, the investigation conducted so far revealed the active role of Abhishek Kumar in running online betting and gambling operations under Mahadev Book, in co-ordinating the panels, in collection of funds and in acquiring immovable assets in Dubai out of the ill-gotten proceeds of betting and gambling.

Incriminating material was found and seized from his possession during the search immediately after his arrest. The seized material prima facie shows his active role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App, and he worked closely with other main accused, namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni. Immediately after arrest, the accused was produced before the local Court at Hyderabad and three days’ transit remand was obtained. Later, he was taken and produced before the Raipur Court and taken into two days’ police custody remand.

It may be recalled that the Government of Chhattisgarh had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different Police Stations of Chhattisgarh relating to the Mahadev Betting App to the CBI, which were taken over by the CBI. So far, the CBI has filed eight chargesheets in the matter against 100 accused persons, including the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Further investigation is continuing to trace the other absconding accused. Efforts are being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial. So far, seven Red Corner Notices and two Extradition Proposals have been sent, and extradition proceedings against two accused are underway.

The CBI remains committed to bringing all those involved in the illegal betting operations to justice and to identifying and tracing the proceeds of crime generated through them. (ANI)

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