Indian Railways approves ₹166.5 crore for construction of ROB at Alkapuri in Vadodara division

Indian Railways has approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Alkapuri in Vadodara Division of Western Railway at a total cost of ₹166.5 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the State Government. The total project cost will be shared equally between Indian Railways and the State Government. The Railway share will be approximately ₹83.2769 crore, while the State Government share will also be approximately ₹83.2769 crore.

The existing Alkapuri Road Under Bridge (RUB) near Vadodara Railway Station serves as an important east-west road connectivity link between the Alkapuri and Kalaghoda areas of Vadodara city. However, the existing RUB has a vertical clearance of only about 3.0 metres, resulting in restrictions on the movement of larger vehicles and recurring waterlogging during the monsoon. These limitations contribute to traffic congestion, operational difficulties and inconvenience for road users. The four-lane grade-separated road facility will augment the capacity and functionality of the existing road crossing arrangement.

The ROB will provide an improved and more effective crossing facility without disturbing railway operations. It will also provide important connectivity to Vadodara Railway Station, GSRTC Bus Station and the upcoming High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) Station. The traffic assessment indicates peak-hour traffic of more than 1,600 PCU per hour, along with multiple traffic conflict points and inadequate pedestrian facilities. The existing RUB has consequently become inadequate to cater to the present and projected traffic requirements of the area.

The four-lane grade-separated facility will address the functional limitations of the existing RUB while augmenting road connectivity in this important part of Vadodara. The project will strengthen the connectivity around Vadodara Railway Station while providing a more effective crossing arrangement and addressing the limitations of the existing Alkapuri RUB. (ANI)