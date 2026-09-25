Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang assures support after severe landslide in Rimbi, directs authorities to remain on high alert

In a Facebook post, CM Tamang said the safety and well-being of the people remained the government's foremost priority and assured that the administration was closely monitoring the situation.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 10:50 IST
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang assures support after severe landslide in Rimbi, directs authorities to remain on high alert
Major landslide in Sikkim's Rimbi area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday expressed concern over the severe landslides in Rimbi in Gyalshing district and assured that the government stood firmly with the people during the difficult situation. In a Facebook post, CM Tamang said the safety and well-being of the people remained the government's foremost priority and assured that the administration was closely monitoring the situation.

He wrote, "Deeply saddened and concerned by the situation in Rimbi, Gyalshing district, following the severe landslides last night. The situation remains serious, and the safety and well-being of the people continue to be our foremost priority. The Government stands firmly with the people of Rimbi during this difficult time." He further said that necessary directions had been issued to the concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take every possible measure to ensure the safety and security of the public.

"I understand the deep distress and uncertainty being faced by the residents, especially as the difficulties have persisted from the very beginning. My thoughts and prayers are with every family affected," the Chief Minister said. He urged people to remain vigilant and follow the advisories issued by the authorities amid torrential rain.

"Let us remain vigilant and stay safe during this torrential rain, follow the advisories of the authorities, and extend every possible support to one another. The Government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our people. We stand with Rimbi," he said. Meanwhile, the major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected and forced several families to flee their homes as the situation continues to raise concern among local residents.

The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas. The sudden movement of the earth has damaged houses and disrupted normal life in the affected locality. Residents living close to the affected slopes have been forced to move to safer locations, fearing further landslides and additional damage. The situation has also created difficulties for movement and access in the area, with debris affecting local roads and connectivity.

People in Rimbi are now seeking urgent attention from the concerned authorities, particularly for immediate relief, assessment of damaged homes and measures to protect families living in vulnerable areas. With the threat of additional mudslides remaining a concern, locals say Rimbi needs immediate attention and coordinated relief efforts to ensure the safety of affected families. (ANI)

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