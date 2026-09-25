Stanford researcher Sarah Peluse wins 2026 SASTRA-Ramanujan award

Peluse's selection is particularly notable as she is a PhD student of Prof Kannan Soundararajan, who was a joint recipient of the inaugural SASTRA-Ramanujan Award in 2005. This marks the first time in the award's history that a PhD advisor and scholar have both received the honour, separated by a gap of 20 years.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 16:16 IST
Stanford researcher Sarah Peluse wins 2026 SASTRA-Ramanujan award
Stanford researcher Sarah Peluse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Associate Professor of Mathematics at Stanford University Sarah Peluse, has been selected for the 2026 SASTRA-Ramanujan Award for her contributions to analytic number theory, additive combinatorics, combinatorial geometry and group theory. Her research has led to several breakthroughs in advanced problems across these areas of mathematics.

Peluse's selection is particularly notable, as she is a PhD student of Prof Kannan Soundararajan, who was a joint recipient of the inaugural SASTRA-Ramanujan Award in 2005. This marks the first time in the award's history that a PhD advisor and scholar have both received the honour, separated by a gap of 20 years. The award, which carries a cash prize of USD 10,000 and a citation, will be presented to Prof Peluse on December 22, 2026, at the SASTRA campus in Kumbakonam, coinciding with the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The SASTRA-Ramanujan Award has emerged as one of the globally recognised honours in mathematics. Of the previous 21 awardees, seven subsequently went on to receive the Fields Medal, widely regarded as the highest distinction in mathematics for young mathematicians. The international prize jury, headed by Prof. Alladi Krishnaswami of the University of Florida, commended SASTRA University's efforts to perpetuate the legacy of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

As part of these efforts, SASTRA has purchased and maintained Ramanujan's house in Kumbakonam as a monument and established a museum dedicated to the legendary mathematician at the Srinivasa Ramanujan Centre. (ANI)

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