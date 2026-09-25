Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls AIADMK "branch of DMK", says TVK is "pure force" ahead of Madurantakam bypoll

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched a sharp attack on the DMK and AIADMK during his campaign in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency, alleging that the AIADMK had become a "branch of the DMK" and describing TVK as the "pure force" against the "evil force". Vijay was addressing voters in Madurantakam ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll. The constituency, located in Chengalpattu district, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with TVK fielding former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel.

"The AIADMK has now become a branch of the DMK. If I speak about corruption in the Assembly, they get angry immediately. The moment I mention corruption, the DMK asks for proof. Their only intention is to not let me speak in the Assembly," Vijay said. He alleged that the DMK was attempting to "defame" him over his remarks on corruption and said his political criticism would continue.

"They are defaming me, saying, 'Why is Vijay speaking about corruption that happened 50 years ago?' We will not spare those who indulged in corruption. I am a thick-skinned person. I have seen everything in the last 34 years," he said. CM Vijay further questioned whether the DMK could assure that it would not indulge in corruption. "Can the DMK people ever say that they will not indulge in corruption? There are only two contenders in this contest – the pure force, TVK, versus the evil force, DMK," he said.

Addressing the people of Madurantakam, Vijay said he was visiting the constituency not in his capacity as Chief Minister but as one among them. "My Vanakkam to the people of Madurantakam constituency. I am happy to meet you all. I have not come here as a Chief Minister, but as one among you – as your brother," he said. "Why can't the TVK come to power as a party of laymen and common people? Why is the evil DMK defaming the TVK every day? It is because of you that I won in cinema and in politics," Vijay added.

"You all have been asking about the Veeramani POCSO case. How long can the truth be hidden? They tried to cover up a heinous crime—an injustice against minor girls—using money and power. But time spares no one. The truth has come out. Whoever is involved in crimes against young boys, girls, and women... no matter how big a background or influence they have, they cannot escape the clutches of the law. In this case, not only those who committed the wrong, but also all those who helped cover it up and acted as accomplices must receive severe punishment. Our position is clear—when it comes to the safety of women and children, there is zero compromise," he added. The Madurantakam bypoll was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel resigned and joined the TVK. The party has renominated her from the constituency for the October 6 bypoll.

The election is among the first electoral contests for the Vijay-led TVK government after it came to power following the April 2026 Assembly elections. Polling for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. Earlier, TVK announced Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as the candidates for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituency by-elections. Earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the ruling party's political developments surrounding the Madurantakam by-election, alleging that the bypoll was necessitated due to “horse-trading”.

He also accused those who switched to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of forgetting the voters and said they should be taught a lesson. “The by-election has been thrust upon Madurantakam because of horse-trading. Those who forgot the people who voted for them and joined TVK should be taught a lesson,” Palaniswami said during a campaign for the by-election.

Targeting TVK leader and Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay, Palaniswami questioned his involvement in public affairs, alleging that the actor-turned-politician does not remain engaged with people’s issues throughout the week.“Vijay goes home on Friday and does not care about the people or their problems till Monday morning,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu would not benefit from what he described as “part-time politics” where one rests on weekends. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has banned media debates on the Veeramani POCSO Case.

In a petition filed by Tulir Foundation seeking an inquiry into the circulation of videos related to sexual offences against children, Justice V. Lakshminarayanan passed an order. The court observed that due to the media acting without understanding the seriousness of the issue, no victims will come forward to file complaints. "Press freedom is not the right to conduct a media trial." Media and social media platforms have been banned from publishing videos related to the case against Gem Veeramani. The Union Government, State Government, Police Department, and the media outlets that published the videos have been ordered to file their responses. (ANI)