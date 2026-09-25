Himachal's Nalagarh police station IED blast: NIA arrests two more accused

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has arrested two more accused in connection with a case linked to the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion at the premises of a Police Station in Himachal Pradesh in January this year. Harman Harry and Jashan Saini were arrested pursuant to the investigation into the conspiracy connected with the IED explosion that occurred at about 9:40 am on January 1 near the outer wall adjoining the room of the Investigating Officer, within the premises of the Nalagarh Police Station.

With the arrest of Harman Harry and Jashan Saini, the total number of accused arrested by NIA in the present case has gone up to eight. The IED blast investigation was subsequently taken over by the NIA, and the case was re-registered by the agency on May 8 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested six accused persons in the case, namely Mahavir Kumar alias Kaka, Ajay Mehra, Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Arshdeep Singh Kandola alias Arsh Kandola, Karanpreet Singh and Diljot Singh Saini. These accused had initially been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the case registered at SAS Nagar Police Station in Punjab's Mohali and another case registered at Punjab's Garhshankar Police Station. Subsequently, the NIA arrested all these accused in connection with the case. (ANI)