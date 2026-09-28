Ujjain: Protests continue amidst demolition of part of Shahi Masjid complex, police use tear gas to dispel mob

Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Ujjain on Monday after incidents of protests and stone-pelting were reported amid protests against the proposed demolition of the Shahi Masjid for road-widening work ahead of Simhastha Kumbh preparations. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are also present at the spot. Police continued to fire tear gas shells to control the crowd as the situation remained tense in the area.

More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while SP Pradeep Sharma is present at the spot. An alert has been issued across Ujjain city amid the tense situation. SP Pradeep Sharma highlighted the security arrangements made at the spot and appealed to people to maintain peace.

He also said that police had anticipated the situation and were taking action against those involved in stone-pelting and attempts to create a disturbance. “All communities and sections of society are continuously extending their cooperation and support in their respective areas. Even today, the demolition work, initiated by the mosque committee itself, is underway at the Shahi Masjid. As a precautionary measure, we have established a full security perimeter, and we have prohibited entry for everyone. However, certain miscreants attempted to create a disturbance and resorted to stone-pelting. The police personnel present at the scene responded by using tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd. Leaders from the Muslim community are also issuing video messages urging calm. The situation is now fully under control. The demolition work by the mosque committee is continuing steadily,” Sharma said.

He added that police had made extensive preparations ahead of the demolition work and were monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras and drones, though some police personnel are injured in the protest. “We had anticipated this and conducted thorough briefings and multiple meetings to discuss every aspect. It is precisely because of this planning that we cleared the entire Chhatri Chowk area; there is no crowd here now, and a global security perimeter is in place. Some police personnel sustained minor injuries during the stone-pelting incident, but they remain alert and ready for duty. We utilised tear gas to manage the situation. We are monitoring the entire area through CCTV and drones. We have also been keeping a close watch on social media,” he said.

He claimed that some people from outside came to incite the trouble, though some were captured later last night. “Individuals who came from outside the district to incite trouble were detained by the police at the border late last night and have been taken into custody at various police stations. We will now identify the perpetrators using CCTV and drone footage and register FIRs against those found involved,” Sharma added.

He further stated that police had cleared a road blockade attempted by some women after counselling them and showing them video footage of the situation. He also requested people to cooperate with the police. “Some women also attempted to block the road. However, after we counselled them and showed them video footage of the situation, they withdrew the blockade. The road is open. I appeal to everyone to please cooperate; if anyone engages in such activities, strict action will be taken against them. As you can all see, we are carrying out this entire undertaking through the committee itself, with everyone’s consent,” he said.

Earlier, a portion of the Shahi Masjid was demolished by community members as part of road-widening work, while differences emerged among other groups over the development. On the ground, protesters were seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. The situation also saw stones being thrown at police personnel deployed at the spot. (ANI)