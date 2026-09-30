"Will undertake extensive consultation with affected communities if Siang Upper Multi-propose project proceeds beyond feasibility stage": Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated that his government is not seeking to rush the Siang Upper Multi-Purpose Project (SUMP) beyond the feasibility stage but wants the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) completed so that an informed decision could be taken on whether, where and how the proposed structure could technically be developed. “If the experts determine after the PFR that the project cannot be built, there will be no further process,” he said.

Khandu said PFR is the immediate priority and should be completed without further delay, stressing that technical clarity on the project is essential before any decision is taken on its subsequent stages. Addressing an interaction programme with government officers and officials of Siang district at Boleng, the Chief Minister said the PFR is expected to take only three months, covering November, December and January, after which there would be greater clarity on the feasibility, location and technical parameters of the proposed project.

He said the PFR would establish, among other things, whether the proposed structure would be technically feasible in Arunachal Pradesh’s Seismic Zone V, what level of protection it could provide against a possible release of water from upstream, and whether suitable locations exist for construction. "If the project is found technically feasible after the PFR, the subsequent stages would include Social Impact Assessment (SIA), Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in accordance with the applicable laws and procedures." Khandu said the SUMP should not be viewed merely through the prism of a conventional hydropower project, but as a national project with wider strategic and security implications.

He emphasized that the issue was not about his personal interest or that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but about India’s national security and defence preparedness. Referring to the large water infrastructure project announced by China in 2021, the Chief Minister said India and Bangladesh had sought details and discussions from the Chinese side regarding the project and water-sharing concerns but those requests had not been accepted.

He also referred to existing water-diversion routes in China and the proposed diversion of water towards its northern dry belt. Khandu said the proposed SUMP therefore needed to be examined scientifically and technically rather than being accepted or rejected without adequate assessment.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would undertake extensive consultation with affected communities if the project proceeds beyond the feasibility stage. He said that once a technically feasible location is identified, the government would engage with Gram Panchayats, villages and local communities, make detailed presentations and discuss the project point by point. SIA, EIA and DPR would precede subsequent action, he said.

Khandu also clarified that land acquisition, assessment of agricultural/horticultural assets and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) are separate components. He said affected villages would be consulted regarding relocation, including the choice of location, while those whose land is acquired would receive compensation in accordance with applicable rules. He also spoke of the need to provide infrastructure such as roads, schools, electricity and water in relocated settlements.

The Chief Minister further gave an assurance that even after the PFR, if public hearings and consultations establish that the project should not proceed, the people would have the opportunity to reject it through the prescribed process. Emphasizing the importance of direct engagement, Khandu said he would undertake an extensive tour of Siang during his next visit and meet villagers wherever required.

He said he is prepared to spend a week or even 10 days in the area, visit villages suggested by local officers and community representatives, and personally hear concerns and questions. “My duty is to tell you everything. My duty is to listen to your questions. It is our responsibility,” he said.

Highlighting the possible economic implications, the Chief Minister said the proposed project could represent one of the country’s largest investments, estimating the investment initially at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore and potentially reaching Rs 2 lakh crore. He said such an investment could generate substantial economic activity and employment opportunities for local youth, including in construction, road building, quarrying, supply of aggregates and sand, transportation and other ancillary activities.

The Chief Minister urged the officers and officials to understand the project comprehensively and help facilitate informed discussion rather than allowing misinformation or uncertainty to dominate the public discourse. (ANI)