Delhi HC refuses to entertain NSUI candidate’s plea challenging DUSU presidential election result

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vijay Shankar Meena challenging the result of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2026-27 presidential election over alleged electoral irregularities. Justice Saurabh Banerjee directed the concerned authorities to examine the allegations raised by Meena and decide his representation within the stipulated time frame.

Meena had challenged the result declared on September 19, when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Yash Dabas was elected DUSU president with 24,576 votes. Meena secured 22,523 votes, with Dabas winning by a margin of 2,053 votes. The petition was filed through advocates Vimal Tyagi and Balaji Pathak. Meena invoked Article 226 of the Constitution and sought records relating to the election, including EVM and counting records.

The NSUI candidate had alleged several irregularities in the conduct of the election. According to his petition, principals, professors and administrative staff of certain colleges campaigned in favour of particular candidates despite being required to maintain institutional neutrality. He also alleged that certain election officials and university faculty members participated in campaigning, which he claimed was contrary to the neutrality requirements under the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and the DUSU Model Code of Conduct.

Another issue raised before the High Court concerned variations in voter turnout among different colleges. According to Meena's petition, the overall voter turnout was 40.46 per cent among more than 1.51 lakh eligible voters, while some colleges allegedly recorded turnout of up to 80 per cent.

He specifically questioned voting figures at colleges including Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Swami Shraddhanand College, Shivaji College and Motilal Nehru College (Morning). Meena contended that the alleged discrepancies required verification, particularly since the presidential election was decided by a margin of 2,053 votes.

He had earlier submitted a complaint-cum-representation before the university authorities, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and preservation of CCTV footage and other election-related records. In an interim application, he had also sought immediate preservation of CCTV footage from polling booths, counting areas and common areas of the colleges concerned, arguing that the footage could be overwritten during the ordinary retention period.

The petition also sought recounting of votes and maintenance of status quo concerning assumption of office pending consideration of his challenge. Meena relied on the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and Supreme Court directions governing student elections, contending that university and college authorities are required to maintain institutional neutrality during the electoral process.

The DUSU election recorded a voter turnout of 40.46 per cent across 52 polling centres. The presidential contest was won by Dabas, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president's post. Meena had announced soon after the results that he would challenge the election, alleging bogus and forced voting and raising concerns over voting at certain colleges.

The High Court, however, declined to entertain the petition and directed the concerned authorities to consider Meena's representation and take a decision within the stipulated time. The allegations raised by Meena remain subject to examination by the competent authorities. (ANI)