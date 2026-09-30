Karnataka: Lokayukta raids properties linked to Tahsildar in Chikkodi over alleged disproportionate assets

Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted searches at three locations, including properties linked to revenue official Suresh Munje and a Tahsildar's office in Nippani, in connection with allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets, according to the information available. Officials examined documents, bank records and property-related papers during the searches

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 14:05 IST
Karnataka: Lokayukta raids properties linked to Tahsildar in Chikkodi over alleged disproportionate assets
Lokayukta raids Tahsildar-linked properties in Chikkodi-Karnataka (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets involving a revenue official. The searches were carried out in the early hours at three locations, including a residence linked to to the official in Athani town of Belagavi district, a property of his close relatives in Mudalagi and the Tahsildar's office in Nippani.

According to the information, the searches were initiated following complaints and inputs alleging that a substantial amount of assets had been accumulated illegally. Lokayukta officials and staff examined documents and records at the locations as part of the investigation. The material being examined reportedly includes property documents, bank account details and other financial and official records.

Officials are also expected to verify the movable and immovable assets identified during the searches against the known sources of income of the official as part of the disproportionate-assets probe. The exact details of cash, gold ornaments, property and other assets, if any, recovered during the searches were not immediately available. The final assessment is expected to be made after the Lokayukta team completes verification of the documents and other material collected during the operation.

The searches come amid continuing action by the Karnataka Lokayukta against public servants in cases involving alleged corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Earlier this month, Lokayukta police in Karnataka arrested Dharwad Tahsildar Sacchidanand Kuchanoor while allegedly accepting a Rs 50 lakh bribe in connection with a land-related matter, according to reports.

In another recent operation, Lokayukta police conducted searches at the properties of several officials across Karnataka in alleged disproportionate-assets cases, including officials in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Madikeri and Mandya. In the present case, the investigation is focused on establishing the nature and source of the assets and determining whether they are disproportionate to the official's known income.

Further details regarding the value of assets or any action against the concerned official are expected after the completion of the search and verification process. (ANI)

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