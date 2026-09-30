Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan approves Rs 5,547.99 crore procurement of pulses, oilseeds under PSS for Kharif season

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved procurement worth ₹5,547.99 crore at Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27 in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The decision is aimed at protecting farmers from a decline in market prices and ensuring remunerative returns for their produce, particularly for pulse and oilseed growers. Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the welfare of farmers, increasing their incomes and strengthening self-reliance in agriculture remain key priorities of the government. He said the government is working to ensure that farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce and that procurement mechanisms are made more transparent and accessible. Under the approved procurement plan, farmers in the three states will benefit from large-scale procurement of key pulses and oilseeds at MSP.

In Uttar Pradesh, the largest share of the approved procurement, worth ₹3,992.57 crore, has been sanctioned. This includes procurement of 4,66,000 metric tonnes of tur valued at ₹3,937.70 crore and 6,250 metric tonnes of moong valued at ₹54.87 crore at MSP. For pulse and oilseed farmers in Karnataka, procurement worth ₹1,107 crore has been approved under PSS. This includes 1,15,500 metric tonnes of soybean valued at ₹659.27 crore, 38,250 metric tonnes of moong valued at ₹335.83 crore and 13,413 metric tonnes of sunflower valued at ₹111.90 crore.

In Telangana, procurement worth ₹448.42 crore has been approved. This comprises 62,000 metric tonnes of soybean valued at ₹353.90 crore and 10,766 metric tonnes of moong valued at ₹94.52 crore, to be procured at MSP under the Price Support Scheme. Chouhan said the decision will provide greater economic security to farmers while encouraging domestic production of pulses and oilseeds and contributing to India’s efforts towards self-reliance in pulses and edible oils. He assured that procurement arrangements at all designated centres will remain transparent and that farmers will receive payment for their produce directly into their bank accounts in a timely manner. (ANI)