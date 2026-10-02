"Consider me a son of Andhra": Anant Ambani at foundation stone-laying ceremony of Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub

Reaffirming his commitment to the growth and development of Andhra Pradesh, Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on Friday struck an emotional chord with the people of the state, urging them to treat him as a "son of Andhra." Ambani was addressing the gathering during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture at B.K. Palli Village in Madanapalle Mandal.

Addressing the leadership and farmers present at the venue, Anant Ambani said, "Today, I request you to treat me as a son of Andhra and direct me as to what I can contribute to your beautiful state. Nannu Andhra bidde ga bhavinchandi (Please consider me a child of Andhra)." Expressing gratitude to the state leadership for the collaboration, he highlighted the initiative's broader vision of empowering the farming community and strengthening the rural economy.

"I thank you for placing your trust in Reliance and inviting us to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in this historic endeavour," Ambani said. "Today, we are not just laying foundation stones. We are laying the foundation for rural enterprise, stronger villages, a more sustainable India, and most importantly, for improving the lives of our brother and sister farmers," he said.

Following his address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu warmly embraced Anant Ambani on the dais, acknowledging his commitment to the state's agricultural transformation. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh also lauded Ambani's vision and Reliance's partnership in driving sustainable rural growth across the Rayalaseema region. (ANI)