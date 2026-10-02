Uttarakhand: BJP holds organisational meeting, Bansuri Swaraj exudes confidence in victory in 2027 Assembly polls

BJP held an introductory organisational meeting as the party gears up for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP MP and co-in-charge Bansuri Swaraj said on Friday. Uttarakhand in-charge for the BJP, Ram Madhav and co-in-charge Arvind Menon attended the meeting along with state and district-level BJP functionaries and ministers associated with various campaigns.

Describing the meeting as an organisational exercise, Swaraj said the party leadership interacted with state office-bearers, district presidents, district general secretaries and ministers serving as coordinators and co-coordinators for different campaigns. Bansuri Swaraj told reporters, “Today was an organisational meeting, an introductory meeting. As you know, Ram Madhav has come as the in-charge, and Arvind Menon and I have taken the responsibility of co-in-charge. We had an introductory meeting with all the state officials of Uttarakhand, all the district presidents, district general secretaries, and some Ministers of our double-engine government of Uttarakhand BJP, who have become coordinators or co-coordinators of various campaigns.”

Swaraj also spoke about the electoral prospects of the BJP in Uttarakhand, attributing changes in the number of seats to voters rather than individual leaders. She invoked Uttarakhand's military tradition and religious significance while expressing confidence that voters would continue to support the BJP and the development agenda associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

She said, “Whenever there is an increase or decrease in the number of seats, it is not due to any one particular person. That is entirely up to the divine voters. But I know that as far as Uttarakhand is concerned, this is a land of heroes and also a land of gods. It is a land where you will find a soldier in every home. This is the land that brings 'Vande Mataram' to life, and that is why I am fully confident that the voters of Uttarakhand will show their trust in the nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. Once again, they will choose the development policies of successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and CM Dhami ji for the third time.” Turning to the country's youth, Swaraj criticised what she described as attempts through social media algorithms to create divisions among different generations.

She said young people should be viewed collectively rather than through labels such as Gen Z, millennials and Gen X. “This is a foreign conspiracy trying to divide the youth of my country through social media algorithms. That's why I want to say that you shouldn't divide the youth of my country into Gen Z, Genials, Millennials, or GenX. My country's Youth is youth, and the youth of my country is ready to make the dream of a developed India a reality,” she said.

Swaraj also highlighted the Delhi-Dehradun highway as an example of infrastructure development, referring to the journey she had undertaken from Delhi to Dehradun earlier in the day. “Just this morning, I took the route from Delhi to Devbhoomi via the six-lane expressway. I saw India developing at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore. I saw the picture of a New India. This Delhi-Dehradun highway is an infrastructure project that cuts the 235-kilometre distance from Delhi to Devbhoomi right down to 213. What used to take 6 hours to cover now takes just two and a half. Not only that, but a 12-kilometre wildlife corridor has been built along it. So, the BJP government has made sure that when you work on development, it brings progress, speed, and benefits nature too,” she added.

The BJP eyes power for the third consecutive time in the 2027 elections. In the last elections, the ruling party won 47 of the 70 seats; however, its share was reduced by 10 seats. (ANI)