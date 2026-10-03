“I followed guidelines, never used casteist words”: IIT Bombay professor Doolla tells Crime Branch on the suicide case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode, with the professor denying allegations levelled against him. According to sources, Doolla was questioned for around eight to 10 hours on Friday at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai.

During his statement, Doolla told the Crime Branch that he had followed the guidelines and procedures prescribed by the institute while dealing with the student, sources said. The professor also denied using any caste-based or derogatory words during his interaction with Sahil.

Doolla further denied the allegations made against him in connection with the case and maintained that he had acted in accordance with the institutional guidelines, sources said. The Crime Branch is expected to examine Dula's statement alongside the statements of other persons questioned in the case and the evidence collected during the investigation.

Sahil Wakode, a second-year IIT Bombay student, died by suicide on September 18. His family subsequently alleged that he had faced caste-based harassment and mental harassment at the institute and named Professor Doolla among those against whom they raised allegations. The allegations are being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Crime Branch had earlier taken over the investigation from Powai Police and has been examining digital and other evidence as part of the probe. Investigators have also been questioning students, faculty members and staff connected with the case.

The investigation remains underway. (ANI)