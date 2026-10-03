"Example has been set before whole world": Dilip Ghosh lauds Captain Smit Machchhar

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday hailed the heroic action of Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted an attack from his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, stating that Indian pilots have consistently proven their ability to put their lives on the line to safeguard others.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 09:54 IST
"Example has been set before whole world": Dilip Ghosh lauds Captain Smit Machchhar
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday hailed the heroic action of Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted an attack from his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, stating that Indian pilots have consistently proven their ability to put their lives on the line to safeguard others. "The world has seen that our country’s pilots can fight in the sky, be it fighter jets or passenger flights; they can risk their lives to save people. This example has been set before the whole world. People across the world are praising Smit Machchhar," he said.

The remark follows the September 30 security crisis, involving the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. Earlier on Friday, Machchhar's family in Rajkot expressed immense pride in his actions, noting that the entire nation is praying for his swift recovery.

Meanwhile, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, in a terror-driven attempt to bring down the aircraft, has been identified as Hamam Alhamami, according to Al Arabiya English sources. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar resisted the attacker and opened the cockpit door. Flight crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit and restrained the attacker, allowing the crew to regain command of the aircraft.

The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury. Captain Machchhar, being hailed as a hero for his bravery, managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators who were on board helped assume control of the aircraft for its emergency landing in Tabuk. (ANI)

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