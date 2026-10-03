From trigger to mouse: Security personnel learn computer skills required for modern policing in Chhattisgarh

After playing a significant role in a decades-long battle leading to the elimination of Naxalism, the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh have taken up the task of becoming proficient in computer skills required for modern policing. The objective of this new initiative by Sukma Police is to make the personnel technically capable in alignment with modern policing.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Gurjar, a special computer training program is being run by the Sukma Police to make its personnel proficient in computer and technical tasks. In this training, personnel are being educated about basic computer use, digital media, computer-based operations and the effective use of technology for various needs of the police department. Notably, SP Mayank Gurjar and Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Tirkey frequently carry out inspections of the computer training program. Moreover, the officers also keep a close eye on the progress of the ongoing training program and also interact with the personnel to learn about the issues faced during training, their experiences, and their learning progress.

Presently, around 50 personnel are undergoing training in the first batch. The program is going to make the personnel proficient in conducting digital and computer-based operations of the police department more effectively. According to the officials of the police department, this training will prepare the jawans of DRG and Bastar Fighters, who have played a crucial role in anti-Naxal operations, for the changing era of policing.

“Our police personnel are being trained in policing-related technology to enhance their skills. Our objective is to equip them with modern technology and prepare them for better policing,” said Sukma SP Mayank Gurjar. (ANI)