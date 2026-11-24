Spain's Socialist government said on Tuesday ​it would challenge at the Constitutional ​Court a local law passed in ‌the Madrid ​region that gives rights to unborn children, exposing divisions between parties' social policies ahead of Sunday's national vote.

Madrid's centre-right regional government in ‌June approved a law, applicable only in the region, that includes unborn children as eligible for certain benefits including tax breaks and subsidies for large families. Equality Minister Ana Redondo said in a press ‌conference in Madrid that granting legal rights to a foetus was incompatible with Spanish law and ‌could erode abortion rights.

"We believe there is a conflict between a woman's right to freely terminate a pregnancy and the law concerning the unborn child," she said. The proposal is included in the conservative People's Party (PP) election manifesto ahead ⁠of ​the November 29 vote. ⁠The PP leads most polls and may be in a position after the election to form a majority in alliance ⁠with the far-right Vox.

The Socialists have pledged to further strengthen abortion rights after the minority coalition government ​they lead failed during the current legislature in its pledge to make abortion a constitutional right. On ⁠Tuesday, the government also approved a decree aimed at standardising access to abortion services by establishing common nationwide rules for ⁠informed ​consent procedures. The decree also standardises the clinical committees that authorise abortions for medical reasons after 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Spain recorded 107,824 abortions in 2025, up 1.6%, according to Health ⁠Ministry data published on Tuesday. Some 6.6% were for medical reasons. As part of a flurry of welfare ⁠measures ahead of ⁠the election, the government also approved a decree extending bereavement leave following the death of a family member to 10 working days, and increasing paid ‌parental leave to ‌20 weeks.

(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in ​Madrid; editing by Charlie Devereux)