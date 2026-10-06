Punjab stubble-burning cases down to nearly one-third since 2022: AAP MLA Ajay Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Gupta on Tuesday claimed that stubble-burning cases in Punjab have declined significantly since the AAP government came to power in 2022, further claiming that the number of incidents has fallen to nearly one-third of the earlier level. Speaking to ANI, Gupta said the state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to curb stubble burning, involving awareness campaigns, farmer education and the availability of subsidised machinery for stubble management.

"Since our government came to power in 2022, we have seen a significant decline in stubble-burning cases. It has come down to nearly one-third of what it was earlier. The government is very serious about the issue," Gupta said. He said the district administration, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Agriculture Department and cooperative societies are involved in efforts to curb stubble burning.

Gupta said farmers are being encouraged to convert crop residue into bales and pellets, which can be used as fuel by industries, including sugar mills and brick kilns. He also highlighted in-situ stubble management machinery, which incorporates crop residue into the soil instead of burning it.

"This improves soil fertility and prevents pollution. The nutrients in the crop residue, including nitrogen and phosphorus, remain in the soil and benefit the next crop," he said. Responding to a question on action against farmers who continue to burn stubble, Gupta said penalties are provided under the rules and Supreme Court guidelines, but stressed that the government's priority is to educate and facilitate farmers rather than penalise them.

"We do not want to penalise our farmer brothers, who are the food providers of the country. Our priority is to educate and facilitate them," he said. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has further intensified its coordinated field-level monitoring mechanism for prevention and control of paddy stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

According to an official release, as part of the monitoring mechanism, Flying Squads have been deployed across the identified districts of Punjab and Haryana. The deployment covers 18 districts in Punjab and 16 districts in Haryana, providing extensive field-level monitoring across the two States during the critical paddy harvesting period. CAQM has been continuously monitoring, coordinating and reviewing the implementation of measures for prevention of paddy stubble burning with the concerned State Governments, State Pollution Control Boards and District Administrations. The Commission has reiterated the need for concerted efforts by all concerned agencies, along with active facilitation and cooperation of farmers and other stakeholders, to ensure prevention of stubble burning during the season. (ANI)