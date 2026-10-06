“Intoxicated by defeat”: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi hits out at Congress amid INDIA bloc protest against EC

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday questioned the Congress over its alleged support for giving voting rights to “absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters” without verification, asking whom the party intended to benefit from such a move. He accused the Congress of misleading the country with “baseless” claims, alleging that the party’s leadership had followed a dynastic system of rule while “strangling democracy” and had now attempted to “infiltrate” Akashvani.

His remarks came amid a protest by INDIA bloc leaders and supporters in the national capital, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Addressing the press conference in the national capital, Trivedi said, “We want to clearly ask the Congress whom it wants to benefit. By giving voting rights to absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters without any verification, whom does the Congress want to benefit? I am saying it again—what is the Congress’s intention behind giving voting rights to absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters without any verification, and whom does it want to benefit?”

"Friends, they have become so deranged by their continuous defeats in elections and are so deeply involved in misleading the entire country with baseless, nonsensical statements and false claims. They may not like hearing this, but I would like to say this to them: “Intoxicated by political defeat, their minds have become consumed by a defeated and destructive mentality.” The first family of our main Opposition party, the Congress, has, for the past four generations, ruled by strangling democracy and running a system of dynastic rule under the guise of democracy. And today, they have attempted to infiltrate Akashvani (All India Radio) as well,” he said. He also questioned the Congress over its past statements on voter duplication, asking the party to clarify whether it was “telling the truth” then or is doing so now.

"Rahul Gandhi himself and many of his senior leaders have said that there is voter duplication at several places. Abhishek Manu Singhvi has also been saying this, as have Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and many other prominent leaders. K.C. Venugopal has also been saying this. So, we want to ask them: Were you right in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021, or are you right today? The Congress should clarify whether it was telling the truth then or is telling the truth today," Trivedi said. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from entering the Election Commission office complex on Tuesday, following which INDIA bloc MPs staged a sit-in outside the EC office after marching from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)