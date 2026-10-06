Delhi HC stays FSSAI directions against Reliance’s Campa ‘Energy Drink’ label

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) June 30, 2026 order directing Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) to remove the descriptor “Energy Drink” from its product Campa Energy Drink – Gold Boost. Justice Amit Mahajan also stayed the consequential communication dated July 17, 2026, issued by the FSSAI, along with all further steps taken pursuant to the two directions.

The July 17 communication had called upon the Commissioners of Food Safety of all States and Union Territories to take steps to enforce the June 30 direction against RCPL. The company challenged both the original FSSAI order and the subsequent communication before the High Court. The court granted interim protection to RCPL after noting that the FSSAI directions had been issued without first serving the company with a show-cause notice or providing it an opportunity to present its case.

The plea contended that the action was contrary to the principles of natural justice, which require a person or entity likely to be affected by an administrative decision to be given a fair opportunity of hearing. The High Court’s order means that, during the pendency of the proceedings, the June 30 direction requiring RCPL to drop the “Energy Drink” descriptor from Campa Energy Drink – Gold Boost will remain stayed, along with the consequential enforcement communication and steps taken under it.

The dispute relates to the use of the term “Energy Drink” for beverages containing caffeine. FSSAI had issued its June 30 direction to manufacturers concerning the description used for certain high-caffeine beverages. RCPL subsequently approached the High Court challenging the action taken against its Campa product. During the hearing, the court also questioned the regulator on the procedure followed before issuing the direction. The court observed that it was “never too late” for the authority to correct the issue, according to the submissions recorded during the proceedings.

The matter is significant as similar challenges have also been raised before the Delhi High Court by other beverage companies following the FSSAI’s directions concerning the use of the “Energy Drink” descriptor. RCPL was represented by Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, instructed by Karanjawala & Co. The legal team was led by Senior Partner Ruby Singh Ahuja and comprised Advocates Ravneet Kaur Malik, Piyush Sharma, Abhyuday Mishra and Vani Aswal. (ANI)