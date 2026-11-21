‌Saudi Arabia's ​civil defence issued two alerts ‌warning of a potential danger in Riyadh early on Saturday, ‌the first such alerts since ‌the Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper was struck in a Houthi ⁠attack ​on ⁠Thursday.

A Reuters witness saw a ⁠projectile streaking across the ​sky in Riyadh shortly before hearing ⁠a huge bang. It left ⁠a ​trail of smoke in the sky. Saudi Arabia's ⁠civil defence later issued a ⁠message ⁠saying the danger had passed in Riyadh.