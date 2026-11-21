Saudi Arabia issues two Riyadh alerts, says danger has passed
Saudi Arabia's civil defence issued two alerts warning of a potential danger in Riyadh early on Saturday, the first such alerts since the Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper was struck in a Houthi attack on Thursday.
A Reuters witness saw a projectile streaking across the sky in Riyadh shortly before hearing a huge bang. It left a trail of smoke in the sky. Saudi Arabia's civil defence later issued a message saying the danger had passed in Riyadh.