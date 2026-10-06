Delhi Police’s Vivek Bhagat consents to keeping Addl DCP charge on hold amid pending enquiry

Delhi Police officer Vivek Bhagat has given his consent to keep on hold an order assigning him the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), citing a pending enquiry against him in the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The development came after the Delhi government modified an administrative order assigning the current duty charge of Addl DCP to 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers following a request by Bhagat to step aside pending an enquiry into allegations of harassment of women journalists.

Bhagat, who is currently posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Connaught Place, New Delhi, said in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that his current duty charge as Addl DCP had been approved through an order dated October 5, 2025. He further stated that, in view of an enquiry pending against him over allegations made by a YouTuber, he agreed to keep the order concerning his appointment on hold.

“However, considering the enquiry pending against me in the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, regarding allegations against me by a YouTuber, I hereby give my consent to keep this order concerning only me on hold,” Bhagat said in the letter. The letter was issued from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub Division Connaught Place, New Delhi District.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had approved assigning the current duty charge of Addl DCP to 12 DANIPS officers posted in the Delhi Police with immediate effect. Bhagat, who is serving as SDPO, Connaught Place, was among the officers named in the order. However, following Bhagat's formal request to step aside pending the enquiry, the Delhi government subsequently issued a clarification stating that the October 5 order was being amended.

The modification was made after Bhagat voluntarily requested that the order assigning him the current duty charge of Addl DCP be kept on hold until the enquiry into the allegations against him is dealt with. (ANI)