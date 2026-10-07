Delhi: Opposition takes fight against CEC to streets as Rahul Gandhi to lead protest at Jantar Mantar

Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me, every FIR is a medal."

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 16:34 IST
Delhi: Opposition takes fight against CEC to streets as Rahul Gandhi to lead protest at Jantar Mantar
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Following a meeting of opposition parties chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the leaders are set to march towards the Jantar Mantar to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me, every FIR is a medal."

"We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight these guys till they are out," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien Heavy security forces have been deployed at Nirvachan Sadan, as the opposition parties led a march on Tuesday.

The objective of the meeting was to draft a letter which will be sent to the CEC demanding an urgent meeting with opposition leaders on the SIR issues. Key Opposition MPs who assembled in the national capital today for a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said, "There will be a lunch; maybe there will also be a launch." MP Karti Chidambaram noted that the preceding day's events, including the detention of Rahul Gandhi, had successfully energised the opposition's message.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda told reporters, "Are we going to be scared of an FIR? ...we have just come for lunch; we will have lunch. Our fight to save democracy and the Constitution will continue. I have received information that an FIR has been registered in which my name is also included. We are not going to be intimidated by an FIR." The opposition has stepped up the ante against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. On Tuesday, the parties staged a day long protest which culminated in the detention of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. The opposition parties are also holding parallel protests across states, with the Congress signalling that the face-off will continue till the CEC resigns.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers were stopped by police personnel at barricades on Wednesday as they staged a protest march from the Sindhi Academy near Kashmere Gate towards the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, alleging widespread "vote theft." (ANI)

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