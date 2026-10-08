Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara interacts with farmers after visiting drought-affected fields in Sindhanur Taluk

Karnataka is facing a severe drought, with crops cultivated by farmers being completely destroyed and leaving them in deep distress. Protecting farmers is our Government’s first priority, and if necessary, we are prepared even to borrow funds to support them, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday. He was speaking during an interaction with farmers after visiting the farm of Nagamma Sharanegowda at Kalamangi village in Sindhanur taluk and inspecting the crop damage.

Of the State’s 240 taluks, 217 have already been declared drought-affected, while the process of declaring around 10 more taluks drought-affected is underway. Except for four or five taluks in the coastal region, almost the entire State is facing drought conditions, he said. “I have been in public life for 40 years and have never witnessed a drought of this severity. Available data suggests that a drought of this magnitude may have occurred around 125 years ago. Even in the past 75 years, we have not seen rainfall fail to this extent,” he said.

Over the past two days, Parameshwara said he had visited several drought-affected areas across the State and personally inspected crop damage. “When you pick up the soil in these fields, it is so hot that it feels as though it is burning. It is impossible for crops to grow in such soil. Crops have been completely destroyed due to the lack of rainfall,” he said. Some areas have received rain over the past week, and the fields may appear slightly green, but this has brought no real benefit to farmers. Tur plants that would normally grow much taller have remained around two feet in height and dried up, while crops have failed without forming grains, he said.

He said he had inspected crops at around 10 locations across Ballari and Vijayapura districts from morning to evening the previous day. “Nowhere have crops survived properly. In some areas, nearly 98% of the crop has been destroyed. Even the remaining crop is unlikely to provide any income to farmers,” he said. "Farmers have borrowed from banks, cooperative banks and private sources to sow their crops. With crops failing, their debt burden has increased further. The distress is not limited to small farmers. Even farmers with larger landholdings have suffered losses. Those who would normally support others are themselves in difficulty today. Apart from rice received through ration shops, many farmers have been left with very little," he said.

“Our Government is a Government that stands with farmers, labourers and the poor. We are not saying this only because there is a drought. This has always been our position. The farmer feeds the country and strengthens the State’s economy. When that farmer is in distress, it is the Government’s responsibility to stand with him,” he said. As soon as early indications of drought emerged, a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and officials from various departments of eight districts was held in Kalaburagi in June to review the situation. Similar review meetings were subsequently held in Belagavi and Chitradurga, he said.

The Government has also visited various districts and heard farmers’ grievances directly. Drought conditions have been reviewed in areas including Kolar, Chitradurga and Belagavi. He said that because of the Legislature session, it was not possible to visit some regions earlier. Therefore, a three-day tour was undertaken to personally understand farmers’ problems. He said he would have to return tonight due to other programmes, but would continue visiting more districts and taluks in the coming days.

He added that drought is not an issue confined to any one political party and farmers belonging to all sections, irrespective of whether they support the BJP, Congress or JD(S), are facing hardship. Therefore, cooperation from all political parties is necessary to deal with the drought situation, he said. A special session of the Legislature had been convened to take the Opposition into confidence and discuss drought management. Initially, the session was scheduled for three days, but following a request from the Opposition, it was extended by another day, and discussions were held for a total of four days.

BJP and JD(S) members were also asked to provide suggestions on drought management. “There is one Government at the Centre and another in the State. But both Governments must work together to address farmers’ distress. Mutual accusations will not benefit farmers,” he said. To provide immediate assistance to drought-affected farmers, the State Government has announced ₹1,250 crore. Parameshwara said he himself had announced the decision to provide ₹2,500 each to farmers.

He claimed that under the existing norms, the Union and State Governments together are to provide ₹8,500 in assistance to farmers, alleging that help has yet to be received from the Centre. “Central assistance may come in the coming days, but it is not right to make farmers wait until then. That is why the State Government has decided to immediately provide ₹2,500 from its share,” he said. The State Government is already implementing Guarantee schemes worth around ₹52,000 crore. These benefits are not restricted to Congress supporters but are reaching all eligible beneficiaries. Women are receiving ₹2,000 per month, free bus travel and other Guarantee benefits, he said.

Taken together with other Government assistance, these schemes provide benefits worth around ₹1 lakh to a farmer family, he said. Parameswara said the Government is spending ₹22,000 crore on electricity subsidy for farmers in addition. The Government itself pays electricity supply companies on behalf of farmers. “When so many programmes are being implemented, there is no substance in the allegation that the Government has gone bankrupt,” he said.

Despite financial limitations, the Government will not step back from its commitment to support farmers, he said. “We have discussed at the Government level that if necessary, we should even borrow funds to protect farmers. Our Government is committed to protecting their lives and livelihoods,” he assured. (ANI)