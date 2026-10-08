BJP calls Congress protest against SIR unconstitutional, questions Sukhu’s opposition to EC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Himachal Pradesh chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma on Thursday termed the Congress-led protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “unconstitutional”, saying the exercise is a constitutional process aimed at cleansing voter lists of duplicate and fraudulent entries.Addressing the media in Shimla and later speaking with ANI, Sharma said SIR has been conducted several times in the country and questioned the rationale behind Congress opposing a process that, he said, addresses many of the same concerns raised by the opposition party over alleged “vote theft”.“Congress’ agitation on the issue of SIR is unconstitutional because SIR is a constitutional arrangement. Under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, there is a provision for SIR,” Sharma said.He claimed that the SIR exercise had been completed 12 times in the country in the past, with most such exercises taking place under Congress governments.“If Congress feels there are shortcomings in this process, it can raise those issues. But there is no justification for launching an agitation against a constitutional process,” he said.Sharma said the Congress had itself repeatedly alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, including duplicate and allegedly fake voter entries.“Congress leaders had raised the issue of vote theft and alleged that there are fake names in voter lists and that one person has two, three or even four voter entries. SIR is precisely meant to address these shortcomings,” he said.He said the revision process would facilitate the removal of ineligible or duplicate entries and help ensure that a person has a voter registration at only one place.“If they were serious about their allegations of vote theft, Congress leaders should welcome SIR, cooperate with the process and support the cleansing of electoral rolls,” Sharma said.The BJP leader alleged that Congress was opposing SIR because of its electoral setbacks.He said the protests reflected the party’s “contradictory mentality” and alleged that Congress was using the issue to divert attention from its repeated electoral defeats.“Congress leaders are agitating to hide their shortcomings and because they are frustrated by their continuous defeats. There is no justification for this agitation,” he said.Sharma also criticised Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Cabinet colleagues for protesting against the Election Commission and the Central government outside Raj Bhavan.“Where is the logic in the Chief Minister raising slogans against a constitutional institution like the Election Commission, against the Central government, and outside the Raj Bhavan? The Chief Minister and ministers have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. Sitting in constitutional offices and agitating against constitutional institutions does not fall within constitutional propriety,” Sharma said.He alleged that such conduct undermined the dignity of the Chief Minister's office and constitutional institutions.

Sharma further claimed that the Congress government had become unpopular not only among the people but also among its own workers.“It appears that the popularity of the Congress government has ended among the people and now even among Congress workers. Its workers are not coming out for protests on their own, which is why the Chief Minister and ministers have to take to the streets,” he said.The BJP spokesperson also targeted Congress over its criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asking whether the Chief Minister would resign if he believed the electoral process was compromised.“Chief Minister Sukhu won through the same electoral process conducted by the Election Commission and through EVMs. Today, if he is criticising the Election Commission and opposing EVMs, does that mean his own election was also wrong?” Sharma asked.“If EVMs are faulty, then the same EVMs elected him. Will Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu resign from his post and demonstrate his moral responsibility?” he said.Sharma said political parties should respect the people's mandate irrespective of whether elections are conducted through EVMs or ballot papers.He also cited recent local body elections in Himachal Pradesh, claiming that the BJP had performed strongly in elections conducted through ballot papers.“Whether an election is held through EVMs or ballot papers, we must respect the mandate of the people,” he said.Sharma also criticised the Congress for seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.“Whoever the Election Commissioner is, whether it is Gyanesh Kumar or someone else, they work according to the powers and conventions of the Election Commission. Therefore, targeting an individual holding a constitutional position is inappropriate,” he said.“I was surprised that the memorandum submitted by the Pradesh Congress reportedly sought the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar. This is outright unconstitutional and an insult to a person holding a constitutional post as well as to the Election Commission as a constitutional institution,” Sharma said. (ANI)