"Voice that emerged 50 years ago": CM Yogi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to former Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary and said his son Chirag Paswan was carrying forward his mission. Yogi Adityanath said Paswan's death anniversary was being observed as a national event in Bihar and recalled his contribution to public life and his commitment to the principles he espoused.

CM said, "Today, his (Ram Vilas Paswan) death anniversary is being observed as a national event in Bihar. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Bihar for this. He was a voice that emerged 50 years ago, driven by a firm resolve; he lived his life true to the words he spoke. While we deeply feel the absence of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, I find satisfaction in the fact that his son, Chirag Paswan, is tirelessly carrying forward his mission.” The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the respect accorded to Paswan in Bihar would also be reflected in Uttar Pradesh, and paid tribute to his memory on behalf of the people of the state.

“The respect and honour accorded to the late Ram Vilas Paswan in Bihar will be matched here in UP. Today, he is no longer physically present among us. I once again bow in reverence to his memory and offer my humble tribute on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh on this sixth death anniversary," CM added. Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel also paid tribute to Paswan and said the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was observing the death anniversary of its founder.

She said she and her party workers would attend the event organised by the party in response to an invitation from its national president Chirag Paswan. She said, "Today, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is observing the death anniversary of its founder, Ram Vilas Paswan, and has invited all of us in the NDA. Responding to the invitation from the party's National President, Chirag Paswan, I and my party workers will attend the event to pay tribute on behalf of our party... He was a great champion of social justice, having dedicated his life to the struggle for Dalit, exploited, and marginalised communities. Today, we honour his memory and his lifelong struggle."

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan also remembered his father and said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan in Lucknow. In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gesture. “On the occasion of the death anniversary of my leader–my father, Padma Bhushan Late Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, today in Lucknow, the Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel ji paid tribute to him. For this heartfelt sentiment and honor towards Papa by the Hon'ble Governor ji, I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of myself and my family,” said Chirag Paswan.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)