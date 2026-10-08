Court extends Judicial custody of three accused for 14 days in Astha Kunj Gang rape case 

The Saket court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of three accused arrested in the Astha Kunj Park gang rape case. Delhi Police arrested three accused, namely Hemant, Mukesh and Asif, in a POCSO case. 

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:08 IST
Court extends Judicial custody of three accused for 14 days in Astha Kunj Gang rape case 
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Saket court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of three accused arrested in the Astha Kunj Park gang rape case. Delhi Police arrested three accused, namely Hemant, Mukesh and Asif, in a POCSO case. Special POCSO Judge Swati Sharma extended the judicial custody for 14 days. They were produced before the court through video conferencing after the expiry of the earlier judicial custody.

Another case has been registered against Asif for the attempt to murder of the police team. The investigating officer moved an application seeking extension of judicial custody of all accused persons. He sought time to examine the call detail records (CDR) of the accused persons.

Senior Public Prosecutor Wasi Ur Rehman Chaudhary appeared for the State and submitted that, as the investigation is ongoing, the judicial custody may be extended. All three accused are stated to be residents of Faridabad, Haryana. One of the accused is pursuing a law course. Accused Asif was arrested after an encounter by a team of Delhi police. (ANI)

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