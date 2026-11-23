Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday said the name 'West Bengal' should be retained, stressing that it carries deep historical and emotional significance for millions of people who were displaced during the Partition of India in 1947. Speaking on the proposal to rename West Bengal as Paschim Banga, Banerjee drew upon his family's experience of Partition, saying he had grown up in a refugee colony in Jadavpur and understood the emotional connection people shared with the state's existing name.

"I was born in Bengal on December 15, 1979, but I am someone who grew up in a refugee colony. My father had to leave the country in 1947, when he was in the fifth standard. We lived in the Jadavpur colony," he said. Recalling the circumstances surrounding Partition, Banerjee said East Pakistan was formed on one side, while West Bengal became part of India. He said millions of people who were displaced and forced to leave their homes shared a strong emotional bond with the name 'West Bengal'.

"The millions of people who arrived here, rendered homeless, share a deep, emotional bond with the name 'West Bengal'," he said. Arguing against the proposed name change, 'Paschim Banga', Banerjee said changing the state's name would not erase its historical legacy and that such history should not be forgotten.

"You cannot erase history simply by changing the name of West Bengal; nor should you. The name 'West Bengal' must remain," he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will be named ‘Paschim Banga’ in English as well, stating that the state Cabinet has cleared the proposal and a resolution will be moved in the Legislative Assembly on December 9.

The move followed a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the State Secretariat in Kolkata. Alongside the renaming plan, the Cabinet also approved 10,146 recruitments across various departments, waived examination fees for unemployed job seekers, announced Rs 1 lakh support for gaushalas under the Gokul Mission, and set December 4 as the start date for the Assembly’s winter session.(ANI)