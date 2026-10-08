Telangana woman alleges husband forcibly recruited into Russian Army, seeks Centre’s help

A woman from Telangana's Rajanna-Sircilla district has alleged that her husband was cheated by a job agent and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army before being deployed to the war zone near the Ukraine border.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:12 IST
Telangana woman alleges husband forcibly recruited into Russian Army, seeks Centre’s help
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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A woman from Telangana's Rajanna-Sircilla district has alleged that her husband was cheated by a job agent and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army before being deployed to the war zone near the Ukraine border. The complainant, Domati Rakshitha, approached the police seeking intervention to secure the safe return of her husband, Domati Kishan, who she claimed travelled to Russia after being promised employment.

According to her complaint, Kishan was looking for employment opportunities and paid Rs 2.5 lakh to Dharnam Srinivas, an agent associated with 'Aditya Manpower' in Sircilla town, after being assured of a job in Russia. Rakshitha stated that her husband travelled to Russia on September 5, 2026, expecting to take up the promised employment. However, she alleged that he was subsequently deceived and forcibly inducted into the Russian Army against his will.

She further claimed that Kishan contacted her over the phone and informed her that he had been sent to a conflict zone near the Ukraine border. Seeking immediate intervention from the authorities, Rakshitha urged that action be taken against the agent responsible and that her husband be brought back to India safely.

Yellareddypet Sub-Inspector N Ramesh said police have registered a case against the alleged agent and launched an investigation into the matter. "We have received a complaint from a woman named Domapati Rakshitha stating that her husband Kishan went to Russia for a job opportunity through Aditya Manpower agent Srinivas. We have registered a case against the agent and are investigating the matter. The woman has requested that her husband be brought back to his native place," the Sub-Inspector said.

The police are investigating the circumstances under which Kishan travelled to Russia, the role of the alleged recruitment agent and the circumstances surrounding his reported induction into the Russian Army. Rakshitha has sought assistance from the Centre for the safe repatriation of her husband, who she fears is currently in a conflict zone.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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