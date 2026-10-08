Assam: Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi continues indefinite satyagraha, demands Rs 10 lakh flood compensation

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family affected by floods and devastation in Assam, while asserting that his indefinite Satyagraha would continue until the state government provides the compensation and relief sought by the victims. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said protests were being held across Assam over the demand for adequate compensation, with several demonstrations already held in Guwahati.

"Today, protests are taking place across Assam demanding genuine compensation for those affected by the floods and devastation. Seven protests have already taken place in Guwahati, and three more are scheduled”, he said. “Our protest programme will continue—tomorrow, the day after, and for as long as necessary—until the Government of Assam provides the actual compensation due to the flood and disaster victims. For seven days, I have been sitting on a dharna within the Assam Assembly campus. I have been observing an indefinite strike—an indefinite Satyagraha. Yet, neither the Chief Minister nor the Chief Secretary has come to meet me or accept our memorandum," he said.

He also alleged that police had subjected protesters to harassment and criticised the state government's handling of political protests. "The police have subjected the protesters to severe harassment. As an MLA of the Assam Assembly and as the president of a regional party in Assam, I strongly condemn the fact that whenever a political issue arises, the Assam government fails to seek a resolution and instead always pushes the police to the forefront," Gogoi said.

"I demand an immediate end to this undemocratic practice and call for the provision of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to each affected family. I also demand the immediate provision of relief," he added. Meanwhile, several leaders and members of the Raijor Dal were detained by police during a demonstration in Guwahati demanding compensation for those affected by the floods. (ANI)