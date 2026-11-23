NATO ​will deploy an AWACS early-warning ‌system ​aircraft to Poland as part of its response to three missiles landing in the ‌country on the military alliance's eastern flank, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Monday.

Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on ‌Friday, prosecutors said, adding to fears that Russia's war in ‌Ukraine could spill into NATO territory. "An AWACS early-warning aircraft will be made available to Poland," Pawel Zalewski told reporters after a NATO meeting in Brussels. "This ⁠is ​a very good ⁠system that gives us even deeper... operational awareness which allows us to ⁠respond better to this kind of threat."

With their distinctive nine-metre-wide radar domes, ​NATO's 14 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft have served ⁠as the alliance's eyes in the sky since 1982. Based at Geilenkirchen air ⁠base ​in Germany, the fleet has played an important role in surveillance missions along NATO's eastern flank since Russia launched its ⁠full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a conflict, they can provide ⁠a common ⁠radar picture for allied fighters, ships and control centres, while directing NATO combat jets to their targets.