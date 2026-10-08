Delhi liquor shops to remain shut on Oct 9-10 ahead of CJP's call for protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

All retail liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure to maintain public order amid heightened political activity and planned protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to an official circular, the decision was taken in view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police.

"In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, it is hereby ordered that all retail liquor vends with licenses in Form L6, L6 & L6FG, L8, L10 and L8 & L14 operating in Delhi will be completely closed on 09.10.2026 and 10.10.2026," the circular stated. The order comes amid a series of protests by INDIA bloc leaders over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and their demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition's campaign entered its third consecutive day on Thursday, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders visiting Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the agitation as "one of the most powerful" protests and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "finishing" democracy through Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc had earlier attempted to march towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday and staged a demonstration near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained during the protests. Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the Wednesday demonstration, citing allegations including assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel. The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far.

Meanwhile, the CJP has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft", the alleged exclusion of young voters from electoral rolls and other concerns related to the Election Commission. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had formally informed Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and completed the required formalities. He said youth from across the country were expected to participate. (ANI)