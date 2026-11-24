The US Army plans to destroy 68 barrels, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg), of a deteriorating ​lead compound used in explosives by detonating them at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant ​in Middletown, Iowa.

Nearby residents have protested and environmental groups filed ‌a ​lawsuit, concerned about the likelihood that blowing up the lead azide will release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site. Here is what you need to know:

WHAT IS LEAD AZIDE? Lead azide is an explosive ‌chemical used to detonate military munitions.

WHY IS THE ARMY PLANNING TO DETONATE IT? The US Environmental Protection Agency said recrystallization in long-term storage made the chemical dangerously unstable, posing the risk of an uncontrolled explosion and making moving the material risky. In a court filing late on Saturday, the government said a controlled detonation was necessary "to protect the public from the more significant threat from an ‌uncontrolled explosion."

The EPA on Saturday said there was an immediate risk that the lead azide would explode because temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 degrees ‌Celsius) in Iowa this week. WHEN COULD IT HAPPEN?

The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing the Army's environmental permit on Thursday after environmental groups sued. The Army said in a post on X on Sunday that the explosion would nonetheless take place on Wednesday, "to allow for optimal weather conditions." But in a Truth Social post on Monday President Donald Trump said he ordered the military to pause until it ⁠gets a ​ruling from the 8th Circuit allowing the detonation ⁠to go forward, making the timing uncertain. The detonation was previously scheduled for November 20 and then postponed until Monday after public outcry.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS? Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a public health professor at the University of Iowa, said ⁠immediate risks from inhalation should be mitigated if people are able to shelter or get away from the dust plume as it passes over them. Longer-term risks come from the settling of lead dust ​on homes, farms and in the environment, where it will not break down further.

Lead can cause wide-ranging health problems in humans and animals, O’Shaughnessy said. Children in ⁠particular are at risk because lead can inhibit the development of the brain and its cognitive abilities, he said. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that residents in affected areas keep windows and doors closed for ⁠24–48 ​hours after the detonation and shut off heating and cooling systems that bring in outside air, clean surfaces in potentially affected areas after the detonation and consult healthcare providers about blood testing for lead.

WHO WILL BE AFFECTED? The impact of the blast will depend largely on the weather forecast and the direction of the wind. O’Shaughnessy said a Wednesday detonation ⁠would likely create a plume of lead dust that would travel 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 km) southwest of the military installation.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land ⁠Stewardship recommended that cattle farmers near the detonation ⁠site move their livestock, feed and equipment to alternate locations or indoors to avoid direct lead exposure for livestock, while acknowledging that in some places, this would not be feasible. IS THIS UNUSUAL?

The EPA says that explosive hazardous waste is "often treated by open burning and open ‌detonation," but that disposing of such ‌waste in enclosed environments is a preferred alternative that is becoming increasingly available.