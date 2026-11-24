A coalition of more than 60 aviation groups called on Congress to quickly provide at least $30 billion for ‌air traffic control modernization after a November 13 nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights and disrupted more than 1 million passengers. "The recent air traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the ‌traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become and underscores a pressing ‌need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," said the letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing, Airbus, GE Aerospace , the International Air Transport Association, and unions, adding the aviation system "is under increasing strain."

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked earlier for $30 billion - including $18 billion ⁠for ​airports - but raised that to $50 billion ⁠after the incident, which was the longest nationwide US ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks. The November 13 incident is the latest painful ⁠example of the aging US air traffic control telecom system and the struggles to replace systems while keeping the old communications working.

The FAA's aging ​telecom systems in recent years have failed after errant fiber cuts, accidental deletion of files and a strong chemical ⁠smell caused by a melted component. The system will fail again until it is properly upgraded, officials said. Last week, Republican Senator Jerry Moran said ⁠the $50 billion ​figure "appeared to come out of the blue" and wants Duffy to detail why most of the $12.5 billion that was approved by Congress last year has not been spent.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Wednesday the department was very ⁠close to releasing the root cause of the disruption and said he expected to release findings by Friday. But the Transportation ⁠Department has not issued any ⁠findings. Duffy has said a Juniper router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop. Bedford said the FTI network that L3 has ‌operated since 2002 ‌was in desperate need of replacement.