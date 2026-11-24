Aviation groups urge at least $30 billion boost for FAA modernization
A coalition of more than 60 aviation groups called on Congress to quickly provide at least $30 billion for air traffic control modernization after a November 13 nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights and disrupted more than 1 million passengers. "The recent air traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become and underscores a pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," said the letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing, Airbus, GE Aerospace , the International Air Transport Association, and unions, adding the aviation system "is under increasing strain."
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked earlier for $30 billion - including $18 billion for airports - but raised that to $50 billion after the incident, which was the longest nationwide US ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks. The November 13 incident is the latest painful example of the aging US air traffic control telecom system and the struggles to replace systems while keeping the old communications working.
The FAA's aging telecom systems in recent years have failed after errant fiber cuts, accidental deletion of files and a strong chemical smell caused by a melted component. The system will fail again until it is properly upgraded, officials said. Last week, Republican Senator Jerry Moran said the $50 billion figure "appeared to come out of the blue" and wants Duffy to detail why most of the $12.5 billion that was approved by Congress last year has not been spent.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Wednesday the department was very close to releasing the root cause of the disruption and said he expected to release findings by Friday. But the Transportation Department has not issued any findings. Duffy has said a Juniper router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop. Bedford said the FTI network that L3 has operated since 2002 was in desperate need of replacement.