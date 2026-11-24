The latest proposal for the European Union's ​budget for 2028-2034 presented by European Council chief Antonio Costa ​on Saturday is unacceptable for central European countries, ‌they ​said after a meeting in Bratislava on Monday.

EU leaders will discuss Costa's proposals at a special summit on November 26-27 with a view to narrowing differences between the EU budget's net contributors and ‌net beneficiaries, and to reaching an agreement in December. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said prime ministers from the Visegrad group of Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, saw the proposal as unacceptable and there was a long way toward any agreement. Austria had the same view, he ‌said.

"I can say on behalf of all five of us that the proposal as presented by Mr. Costa on Saturday is ‌not acceptable for us," Fico said. He said the four Visegrad countries, which all receive more than they pay into the EU budget, would take a joint approach to the budget talks with a focus on cohesion funding for poorer regions and farm support.

"I will be very firm and will not accept any version of the EU ⁠budget that ​would lead to higher energy prices, ⁠severe social costs, or a weakening of the defense capabilities of Poland and other countries on the eastern flank," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. Czech Prime Minister Andrej ⁠Babis said earlier on Monday the proposal was "absolutely unacceptable".

He said he did not agree with what he said was an insufficient portion of the budget being ​allocated to member states versus central programmes. He said funding for Ukraine should also be separated from the budget. The proposal has ⁠drawn criticism from both camps. Germany, the biggest net contributor, says it is still too high, while France and the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator have also objected.

The EU ⁠budget ​is how the 27-member bloc finances all of its policies — from supporting farmers to developing new technology and supporting industry and research against competition from China and the United States. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar reiterated in Bratislava that Budapest did "not accept that the financing of Ukraine ⁠be linked to the seven-year budget" and that Hungary would not accept that the financing of Ukraine be made an "obligation".

Costa proposed cuts ⁠to the European Commission's draft reducing ⁠the overall seven-year budget by €40 billion ($44 billion) to €1.582 trillion compared to a proposal presented by the Irish EU presidency in October, and by €180.6 billion compared to the original Commission proposal. ($1 = 0.9103 euros)