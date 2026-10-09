CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya alleges BJP, RSS role in attack on his residence

CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya alleged that his residence was attacked around 5 am on Thursday and accused the BJP and RSS of orchestrating the incident to intimidate him. The BJP rejected the allegations, with party leader Sarbari Mukherjee claiming that the CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress were jointly planning such incidents and blaming the BJP.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 09:42 IST
CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya alleges BJP, RSS role in attack on his residence
CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya alleged that his residence was attacked around 5 am on Thursday and accused the BJP and RSS of orchestrating the incident to intimidate him. The BJP rejected the allegations, with party leader Sarbari Mukherjee claiming that the CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress were jointly planning such incidents and blaming the BJP. Speaking about the incident, Bhattacharya said the attack took place around 5 AM.

He alleged that the individual was verbally abusing him in a manner similar to that of people associated with the BJP and RSS. "The attack took place around 5 AM. The individual was verbally abusing me in the same manner that people from the BJP and RSS do," he said.

He alleged that attackers threw beer bottles at his house, breaking glass windows. Bhattacharya further alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the RSS and the BJP, claiming that the intention was to intimidate him.

"This was an attack entirely orchestrated by the RSS and the BJP. They want to intimidate me. Hinduism is not a fundamental ideology. The objective of the RSS and the BJP is to drive Hindus towards Islam," he added. Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Sarbari Mukherjee alleged that the CPI(M) and the TMC were working together to implicate the BJP.

“CPI(M) and TMC are relatives because one plans and the other implements it. CPI(M) and TMC sit and plan and put the blame on BJP,” Mukherjee said. She further alleged that the CPI(M) and the TMC were now blaming Hindutva organisations for their actions.

“Now these people are putting the blame on Hindutva organisations. Our workers are not part of such conspiracies,” Mukherjee said. (ANI)

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