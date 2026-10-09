HIMFED to set up honey processing plant in Nagrota Bagwan, explore new petrol pumps 

The meeting reviewed the action taken on decisions made during previous board meetings and considered various agenda items related to the federation's routine operations and administrative activities. Necessary approvals were also granted on the matters discussed.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 17:09 IST
HIMFED to set up honey processing plant in Nagrota Bagwan, explore new petrol pumps 
HIMFED logo (Photo/himfed.com). Image Credit: ANI
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Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation Limited (HIMFED) will set up a honey processing plant in Nagrota Bagwan and explore the feasibility of establishing new petrol pumps as part of its business diversification and expansion strategy. The proposals were taken up at a meeting of HIMFED's Board of Directors, chaired by its Chairman Maheshwar Chauhan in Shimla on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the action taken on decisions made during previous board meetings and considered various agenda items related to the federation's routine operations and administrative activities. Necessary approvals were also granted on the matters discussed. The board reviewed HIMFED's fertiliser sales operations across Himachal Pradesh and emphasised measures to boost sales and ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers. Board members appreciated the chairman's efforts towards strengthening the federation, promoting its development and expanding its commercial activities.

The proposed honey processing plant in Nagrota Bagwan is aimed at promoting honey processing and value addition while creating new business opportunities and additional revenue streams for the federation. The board also took up a proposal to assess the feasibility of establishing new petrol pumps to broaden HIMFED's commercial operations and generate additional income.

In another key decision, the board decided to start a new fertiliser sales centre at Haroli in Una district with immediate effect. The centre is expected to improve fertiliser availability for farmers in the region and help them meet their agricultural requirements in a timely manner. The meeting stressed the need to strengthen existing operations, tap new business opportunities and improve services for farmers and consumers. The board also emphasised planned expansion to enhance the federation's operational efficiency and financial sustainability. (ANI)

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