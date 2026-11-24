European listed companies are set for their strongest reporting season in four years, with third-quarter profits expected to have risen 25% on soaring energy and bank earnings, and analysts forecast even faster growth in the fourth quarter.

"This year is definitely an exceptionally strong year for profit growth both globally and especially in Europe," ‌said Evli senior portfolio manager Tomas Hildebrandt. With the season nearing its end, investors are debating whether that momentum can last as markets grapple with fresh turmoil. Interviews with fund managers and bank strategists highlight five takeaways.

NARROWING THE GAP While the STOXX 600 is still expected to lag the S&P 500 on earnings growth, the gap is narrower than anticipated following repeated upgrades to earnings forecasts.

"The market has been probably underestimating the pace of the manufacturing recovery we ‌have seen in Europe," said Jean-Louis Nakamura, head of conviction equities at Vontobel, pointing to equipment makers and firms exposed to power grids and electrification. But he cautioned the narrowing gap may prove temporary if US tech ‌earnings re-accelerate.

LSEG IBES data show European earnings growth is expected to reach 40% in the fourth quarter, outpacing the US for the first time since 2023, before falling behind again. NOT JUST AN ENERGY STORY

Energy was the biggest driver of the boom, with profits up more than 150% as the Iran war lifted oil and gas prices. But energy's outsized contribution is unlikely to be repeated, shifting focus to whether other sectors can take up the baton.

Hildebrandt said the durability of Europe's earnings recovery would depend on whether investment linked ⁠to the ​energy transition, data centres and infrastructure can generate broader growth. Deutsche Bank ⁠expects broad-based earnings growth of 10% in 2027 even as energy profits decline. In the third quarter, energy accounted for about 63% of STOXX earnings growth, while banks and technology contributed a combined 27%. Healthcare and industrials also added to profit growth.

BANKS A MAJOR DRIVER Banks ⁠were among the biggest contributors to earnings growth, with LSEG estimating financial sector earnings rose 30%.

But investors said the strong headline figures masked significant differences within the sector. "We remain highly selective on banks," said Lemanik senior portfolio manager Andrea Scauri, ​adding many lenders have already enjoyed substantial re-ratings as higher rates boosted profitability.

A flattening yield curve could weigh on profitability by squeezing lending margins. Nakamura said subdued household spending and property investment offered little scope ⁠for loan growth, leaving corporate capex funding as one of the few drivers.

Bank earnings revisions turned negative in October. MARGINS REACH RECORD

European blue-chip profit margins have reached a record 13.5%, according to Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs strategist Guillaume Jaisson said the expansion reflects pricing power and cost discipline ⁠rather ​than productivity gains, with only around 2% of European companies so far quantifying an AI-related earnings boost.

Companies have also proved more resilient to higher energy costs than many feared. "The important caveat is that the negative impact of higher energy costs can appear with a lag," Jaisson said, warning that margins could shrink significantly if commodity prices fail to ease after winter.

"The question is whether they can rise much further from already near-record levels. ⁠We doubt it in the short run." LSEG estimates show the earnings-revenue growth gap peaking in late 2026 before narrowing in 2027.

WHO ARE THE LOSERS? The strength of European earnings has not convinced investors to embrace ⁠all parts of the market.

Carlo Franchini, head of finance ⁠and treasury at Banca Ifigest, said Europe should be "overweighted" because it still has considerable room for growth, but warned persistently high energy costs could undermine the competitiveness of sectors such as chemicals and autos while fuelling inflation and higher interest rates. He also would avoid luxury, a sector that is already grappling with weak Chinese demand ‌and a more cautious consumer backdrop.

"The wider ‌consumer space is still seeing net downgrades," Barclays wrote.