"Never has this country seen a bigger coward": CJP criticises PM Modi over Delhi detentions

CJP activists slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over detentions in the national capital following their protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 15:18 IST
"Never has this country seen a bigger coward": CJP criticises PM Modi over Delhi detentions
CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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CJP activists slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over detentions in the national capital following their protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, CJP activist Abhijit Dipke said, "Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully."

Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP activist, wrote on X, "Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. He will have to resign. I am even willing to spend my entire life in jail to get such traitors removed." YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday alleged that around 20 men in civilian clothes barged into his house on Saturday and forcibly took him away while he was asleep, describing the incident as a “kidnapping” rather than a detention or lawful arrest.

Rathee claimed that the men dragged him out of his bedroom and down the stairs, causing injuries. He also alleged that they did not allow him to put on slippers before putting him into a jeep and taking him to different police stations. He further alleged that the men took his phone and his parents’ phones, leaving him unable to record the incident or contact anyone.

Rathee said he asked to speak to his lawyer after reaching the police station but was denied access to a lawyer and a phone. He alleged that he remained confined for around 20 to 22 hours, during which he was repeatedly told that he had not been arrested or detained. The CJP yesterday claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

This comes after Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment. Police detained the CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das from an aircraft, barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, and gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed, triggering allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and a counterattack from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

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